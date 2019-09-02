As Msci (MSCI) Stock Rose, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Boosted Its Holding by $2.06 Million; As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stock Price Rose, Axiom International Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $642,240

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 662.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 10,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 11,949 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 1,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $234.63. About 331,815 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI INC – NOTES WILL MATURE IN NOVEMBER 2026; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 10,035 shares as the company's stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 102,720 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 112,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 207,339 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,444 shares to 20,455 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 495,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 31,607 shares. Capital Mgmt Assocs reported 10,000 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 375,109 shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 7,255 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,393 shares. Pier Llc invested in 146,791 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,408 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 2,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,300 shares. 2,500 were reported by Quantbot Tech Lp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,836 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 0.31% or 4,648 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.26M for 64.87 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Mercury Systems Receives $41.4 Million Order for Small Form Factor RF Transceivers for Weapons Application. Mercury Systems Receives $2.1M Order for State-of-the-Art RF Amplifiers Integrated into Naval Electronic Support Program. Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019. Mercury Systems Receives $8.2M Order for SWaP-Optimized Memory for Advanced Airborne C2I Application.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47,121 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $56.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 23,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,606 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).