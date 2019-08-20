As Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $380,556; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Hcp (HCP) Boosted by $831,482

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 1.71 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $232.11. About 319,717 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI INC – NOTES WILL MATURE IN NOVEMBER 2026; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 3.67 million shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 53,764 shares. Markston Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Natl Pension Service has invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co holds 80,592 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 78.71 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 24,500 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 251,443 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 39,777 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv accumulated 2.61M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,657 shares.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day for August 19, 2019: HCP, Inc. (HCP) – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 39,674 shares to 87,908 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 14,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,068 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate owns 65,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 9,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 285,483 shares. Contravisory owns 3,498 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 826,232 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 75,970 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 12,733 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 16,405 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.06% or 7,302 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Nordea Management invested in 21,810 shares.