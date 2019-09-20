As Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Increased Stake by $962,234; Highland Capital Management LP Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Lifted by $10.11 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 36,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, up from 32,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $229.12. About 252,897 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 561,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.87 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 559,370 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 35,000 shares to 4,090 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 55,498 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $64.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,005 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).