As Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.86 Million; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake Upped by Opus Point Partners Management Llc

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 379,013 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 29,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.08 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 671,029 shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Technicals Story (Correct); 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 6,918 shares to 382,370 shares, valued at $450.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 147,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

