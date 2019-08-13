As Msci (MSCI) Share Value Rose, Sta Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $380,556; Netapp (NTAP) Shares Declined While Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Position by $3.40 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 49,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 990,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 941,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 2.51 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $226.39. About 418,733 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/05/2018 – China should seize on MSCI entry to overhaul its markets; 02/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 17.98 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 549,495 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 95,241 shares. Moreover, Jensen Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sei Investments Co owns 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 333,193 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 6,556 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 564,952 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 1.59M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mariner owns 12,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,742 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 44,800 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.12% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc owns 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 383 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com by 17,104 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adidas Ag (ADDYY) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,923 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 250,570 shares to 523,505 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 159,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).