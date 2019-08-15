As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $380,556; Eaton Vance Management Upped Position in Viad (VVI) by $1.04 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $222.12. About 255,702 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 173,209 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, up from 154,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 25,994 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.96% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Meeder Asset Management owns 2,457 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 10,922 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Csat Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tocqueville Asset LP owns 1,500 shares. King Luther Cap holds 16,365 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1.08 million shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.39% or 371,129 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 21,082 shares. Kj Harrison & reported 6,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Navellier And Assoc holds 0.09% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 2,958 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 29,358 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 210 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares to 87,121 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 41,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 199,589 shares to 249,106 shares, valued at $45.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,987 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston reported 63,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Inc invested in 0.14% or 1.11M shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.06% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 28,301 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 20,187 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 37,918 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc reported 0.33% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 7,482 shares. 5,600 are held by Yorktown &. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc holds 40,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 59,846 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moab Capital Limited Liability Com holds 19.45% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 288 shares.