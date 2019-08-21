As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raised Holding; Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Its The Medicines Company (MDCO) Position by $3.66 Million; Market Value Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Medicines Company (MDCO) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 135,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 293,392 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 428,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Medicines Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 257,533 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Company to Participate in the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD 1110.HK – BOARD RECOMMENDED DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.43 CENTS PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – RICHTER SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES COMMENT ON EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS ON ESMYA; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Founded by Gene Editing Pioneers to Create Precision Genetic Medicines with Base Editing; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $234.81. About 114,856 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 6.76% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 30,896 shares to 156,521 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. by 411,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc..

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 5,300 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

