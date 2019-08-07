As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Holding; As American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Stock Value Rose, Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased Holding by $1.17 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 20,466 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 27,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 688,361 shares traded or 27.40% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 30,930 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National introduces two new products for New York: Century Plus Annuity and Limited Pay Whole Life – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Farm Family Announces Upcoming Brand Changes Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Celebrates Earth Day by Committing to Protect Migratory Birds – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin invested in 0% or 2,781 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) or 518,344 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 11.28M shares or 38.23% of its portfolio. 2,650 are owned by Sit Invest Assoc. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mackay Shields holds 9,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com reported 2,419 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 137,823 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 8,648 shares. 15 were reported by Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc. River Road Asset Ltd accumulated 67,267 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 686,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,538 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Company has 0.61% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 11,950 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,693 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,785 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $137.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Asset Management has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 30,379 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1,399 shares. 43,635 are held by Bridgecreek Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co has 0.12% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 121,877 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As has 10,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has 145,935 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc reported 35,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 1,192 shares. 9 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 35,331 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.