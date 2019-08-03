As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Lowered by $356,400 Its Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Adi Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 650,022 shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. Shares for $1.58M were sold by Benioff Marc. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Management accumulated 71,957 shares. Hills Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.38% or 9,007 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 141,311 shares. 277 are held by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Com accumulated 22,643 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 1.36% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 16.72 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 76,410 shares. Stearns Ser Grp owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,445 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 15,432 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.03% stake. Vanguard invested in 57.28 million shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) CEO Henry Fernandez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 22 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.