As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Position; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Share Value Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Boosted by $8.67 Million Its Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company's stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.76 million market cap company. It closed at $17.88 lastly. It is down 16.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 25,700 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $232.74. About 26,472 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.82% or 93,100 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gru invested 0.49% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Texas Yale Capital reported 55,854 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 1,382 are owned by Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 2,067 shares. Kylin Management stated it has 13.28% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Putnam Invs Ltd Co invested in 152,359 shares. Accuvest Advisors accumulated 2,526 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 3,002 were accumulated by Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp. Northern Tru owns 939,942 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Comerica National Bank has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 211,726 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com and their article: "MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "MSCI Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 – Business Wire" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 60,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,270 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Motorcar Parts of America to Present at 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference – GlobeNewswire" on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published: "Motorcar Parts of America Director Steps Down Due to New Position – GlobeNewswire" on February 25, 2019.