As Msci (MSCI) Share Price Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Valuation Declined While Capstone Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 86.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 55,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 8.14 million shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 29,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.08 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.9. About 694,906 shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 05/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 5.85 million shares to 821,800 shares, valued at $53.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (Put) (NYSE:KSU) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

