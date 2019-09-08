As Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Position; As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Valuation Rose, Private Capital Management Has Upped by $339,425 Its Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 22/03/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MSCI Rtgs Unaffected By Proposed Notes; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 13,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 487,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 473,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 27,215 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 8,320 shares to 116,695 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 57,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,793 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

