As Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose, Holder Sta Wealth Management Cut Stake; Visa (V) Holder Polen Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $73.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $230.96. About 129,056 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 469,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 8.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $180.71. About 1.94 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.83% or 72,643 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Ltd owns 474,086 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh owns 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,502 shares. 4,941 are held by Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Nadler Gp has 1,683 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.52% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.96 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 13.58M shares. Newbrook Lp invested in 113,975 shares. Capital Mgmt Va invested in 56,375 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Amer Research And owns 210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 41,401 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 1.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation owns 101,715 shares or 8.34% of their US portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Financial Post” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 746 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 97,541 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Markel invested in 137,000 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 61,108 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il stated it has 6,565 shares. Westwood Group, Texas-based fund reported 9,953 shares. Voya Management Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ajo Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 26,324 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt has 8,195 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,101 shares to 21,773 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).