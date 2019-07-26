As Msci (MSCI) Market Value Rose, Fiera Capital Raised Holding by $14.65 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Held by Goldentree Asset Management Lp

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $221.54. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 73,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713.91 million, up from 3.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.61. About 372,296 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Norway ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 260,076 shares to 594,782 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 29,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,282 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

