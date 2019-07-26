As Msci (MSCI) Market Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Position by $511,434; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $322,812 as Stock Value Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $231.89. About 504,515 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,601 shares to 16,872 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 37.89 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,558 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.08% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Copeland Capital Ltd reported 48,931 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 162,300 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 3.59M are held by Fiera Cap Corporation. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.17% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 12,445 shares stake. Smithfield holds 633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 14,375 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,025 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 2,692 shares.

