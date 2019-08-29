As Msci (MSCI) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.17 Million; Shutterfly (SFLY) Position Held by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 191.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 62,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 94,743 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 316,934 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $231.73. About 281,606 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P National Municipal (MUB) by 7,625 shares to 43,879 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,041 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 5,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,522 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,914 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 100,811 shares. 588,068 are held by Fine Prtn Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 21,962 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Blackrock Inc invested in 4.87M shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Towerview Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 18,580 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 92 shares. 203,872 were accumulated by Century Cos. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us stated it has 19,446 shares.

