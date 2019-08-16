As Msci (MSCI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Lowered Its Position; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Shares Declined, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.41 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.47. About 378,549 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TADAWUL CEO: OPTIMISTIC ON POSITIVE DECISION BY MSCI IN JUNE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MSCI Rtgs Unaffected By Proposed Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,602 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 48,931 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,192 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 22,682 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 534,669 shares. Advisory Services Networks Llc has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sei Invs holds 74,236 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, First Personal Financial Service has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 62 shares. Prudential accumulated 83,179 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated reported 4,961 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 20,381 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Castleark Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,900 shares. Rafferty Asset Management reported 16,678 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 12,733 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

