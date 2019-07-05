As Msci (MSCI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Position; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stock Price Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Increased Its Stake by $3.01 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $241.9. About 218,701 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 176,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 144,003 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 75,415 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $83.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 129,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.03M for 39.53 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.