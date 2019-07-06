As Msci (MSCI) Market Valuation Rose, Kylin Management Has Decreased Holding by $316,800; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Value Declined While Basswood Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $242.29. About 354,993 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 42,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 7,943 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.59 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 22,250 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 34,001 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 162,839 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 42,594 were reported by Guggenheim Llc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 9,250 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 1,192 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 120,016 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Covington Cap Management reported 1,175 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 49,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.19% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 2,250 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 42,915 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 14,396 shares to 417,617 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on July, 30. SFST’s profit will be $5.80M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Barclays Public Limited holds 2,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 81,771 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 11,276 shares. State Street Corp holds 104,899 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 15,252 shares in its portfolio. Castine Capital reported 189,682 shares. Banc Funds Communication Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 562,754 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 14,959 shares. Mendon Advsrs reported 287,242 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 60,178 shares.