As Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Share Price Declined, New South Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Matthews International Capital Management Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $21.51 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.23M, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 14.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 35,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.69M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 330,318 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 15,400 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $52.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.05 million activity.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 179,021 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM).