As Msc Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Market Valuation Declined, Tiverton Asset Management Cut by $457,970 Its Stake; As Snap On (SNA) Stock Rose, Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 24,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 661,136 shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 79.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 160,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 200,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 315,924 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. 601 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares with value of $49,889 were sold by Bonomo Charles. KELLY DENIS F had sold 1,180 shares worth $96,973. The insider POLLI GREGORY sold 12,736 shares worth $1.05M.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 23,710 shares to 40,186 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 63,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 7,665 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jennison Associates Llc owns 201,253 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 13,560 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 3,904 shares. Schroder Grp Incorporated holds 0.17% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,057 shares. 38,045 were reported by Hendershot Investments. Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Qs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,818 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Numerixs Inv Tech reported 1,200 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharm Svcs Inc (NYSE:WST) by 11,485 shares to 21,875 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 24,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.84 million for 12.44 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.