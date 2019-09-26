As Msc Industrial Direct Co Cl A (MSM) Market Valuation Declined, Trust Co Of Vermont Boosted Its Position; As Nice LTD (NICE) Shares Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted Holding

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Cl A (MSM) by 600.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 10,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 12,582 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 230,964 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 121.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 501,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 914,636 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.31 million, up from 413,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 119,139 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Assetmark reported 38 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 11,917 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 182,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Logan Management holds 3,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 153,800 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 451,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 13,300 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Riverhead Lc accumulated 3,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.14% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 5,825 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,559 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6,558 shares to 13,184 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,937 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 45,131 shares to 698,191 shares, valued at $41.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 60,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).