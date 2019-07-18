As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Valuation Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed by $3.87 Million Its Stake; As Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Market Value Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut by $1.44 Million Its Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 47,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 461,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 265,852 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 12,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 30,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 103,378 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 90,709 shares to 451,423 shares, valued at $23.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) (NYSE:A) by 7,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance has 0.04% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 575 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma invested in 160,923 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 8,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Financial Bank In has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Fdx has 0.03% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Washington Capital Management has invested 0.6% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Com Financial Bank stated it has 11,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs accumulated 2,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 145,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Tributary Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). State Common Retirement Fund reported 110,828 shares stake. Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 17,500 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 33.03 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 101 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.16% or 344,619 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2,032 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Confluence Invest Management Lc holds 0.5% or 354,281 shares in its portfolio. 3,841 are held by Strs Ohio. Cambridge accumulated 0.01% or 7,098 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 79,890 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 54,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,418 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 73,786 shares. American Intll Grp invested in 0.03% or 104,126 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma reported 0% stake. Stephens Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 386,981 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3,985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

