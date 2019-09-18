As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gradient Investments Lowered Stake; Saybrook Capital Trimmed Holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) as Share Price Declined

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 91,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 166 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 91,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 204,867 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $182.27. About 784,786 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 63,649 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 10,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 3,448 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 39,687 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 2,458 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sandler holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc accumulated 3,887 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.83% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Seabridge Advsr Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 150 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 5,641 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Df Dent Communication Inc reported 18,358 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,165 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.51 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 14.05 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – Fox Business” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSC Industrial’s Margin Pressure Can Alter In The Medium-Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Direct Raised The Dividend 19% And The Forward Yield Is Over 4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.