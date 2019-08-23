As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Valuation Declined, Paradice Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $4.34 Million; California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,083 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 86,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 70,065 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 52,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 586,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.49 million, up from 533,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 319,190 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 10,030 shares to 12,397 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 8,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California Water Service Group enters into new $550M credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chico Fourth-Grade Class is Grand-Prize Winner for 2019 Cal Water H2O Challenge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 83,326 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.4% or 345,587 shares. 8,210 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. 87,600 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,742 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has 188,132 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carroll Assoc reported 0% stake. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Lc has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 4,400 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 3,834 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 1,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 3,986 shares.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial: Profitability Outlook Is Cloudy, But Dividend Raise The Silver Lining – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Supply Co. Receives Patent For Technology And Process That Helps Manufacturing Customers Document Operational Cost Savings – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,733 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability. First Manhattan Co holds 1,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). France-based Axa has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 279,711 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 7,832 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Comml Bank Com owns 0.05% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 5,346 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 136,366 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 29,042 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).