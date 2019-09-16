As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Value Declined, Paradice Investment Management Boosted by $10.26 Million Its Stake; Rathbone Brothers Plc Lifted Its Holding in Adobe Systems Npv Common Stock (ADBE) by $901,110

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock (ADBE) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 256,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.53 million, up from 253,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83 million, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 567,194 shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 55,772 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,450 were reported by Prudential Finance. King Luther Capital Corp stated it has 16,630 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 11,935 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Axa has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 20,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 24,942 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). River Road Asset stated it has 901,949 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 38 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 126,545 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,092 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $77.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 40,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 701,117 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

