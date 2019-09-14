As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Value Declined, Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Jrm Investment Counsel Boosted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $374,264

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 263,133 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, up from 254,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Said to Choose London IPO Over Stake Sale

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83M, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 559,565 shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 174,900 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 26,505 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 300,216 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 13,086 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Gw Henssler & has 0.05% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 6,800 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 901,949 shares. Next accumulated 4,321 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Nomura Holding Incorporated reported 8,337 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $77.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,851 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSC Industrial Direct Raised The Dividend 19% And The Forward Yield Is Over 4% – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested in 0.98% or 106,805 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 10.49M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 23,365 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 425,915 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 164,795 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barclays Pcl holds 4.06M shares. 10.20 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Service Company Ma. Dupont Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,026 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Davis R M reported 0.01% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.86% or 281,800 shares. Beach Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,400 shares.