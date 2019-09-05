As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alpha Windward Cut Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 68 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 5,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 134,221 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33M shares to 138.83 million shares, valued at $142.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

