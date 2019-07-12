As Msc Indl Direct Cl A (MSM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position; Markston International Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $815,150

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (MSM) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 950,188 shares traded or 122.08% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 108,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $152.43. About 806,953 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. $436,579 worth of stock was sold by Armstrong Steve on Friday, January 18. On Thursday, February 7 POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05 million worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 12,736 shares. $96,973 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares were sold by KELLY DENIS F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Cwm Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 1,198 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 24 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fil Ltd holds 70,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 21,490 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 17,649 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 79,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,818 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 50 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.08% or 41,595 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 177,692 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc Com (NYSE:CLGX) by 25,692 shares to 35,400 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB) by 160,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,934 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI).

