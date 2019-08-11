As Msa Safety (MSA) Valuation Declined, Holder Channing Capital Management Cut Holding by $9.14 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 88,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 421,381 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.57 million, down from 510,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.97. About 89,959 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix; 05/05/2018 – Chicago Herald: Pentagon could beat Uber, Tesla in race over self-driving vehicles; 30/03/2018 – KGO-TV: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site; 28/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-VW expects to beat electric car sales goal on China, Europe demand; 11/04/2018 – Business Insider: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 15/05/2018 – It is “quite likely” Tesla will make more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, according to a leaked internal memo; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA; 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 09/05/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES TESLA INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ANTONIO GRACIAS, KIMBALL MUSK, AND JAMES R. MURDOCH; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is ‘moving in a good direction’ with shutdown, says Venture capitalist Gene Munster

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares.

