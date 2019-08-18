As Msa Safety (MSA) Share Value Declined, Holder First Manhattan Company Has Cut Its Holding; Gotham Asset Management Holds Position in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 47,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 484,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.03 million, up from 436,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 7,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 75,550 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 82,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 85,009 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 121,821 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $53.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 41,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Kiniska Pharmaceutic.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MSA Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces New $80 Million Mixed-Use Project in Atlanta MSA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Late-stage study underway for Biohaven’s verdiperstat in MSA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSA Announces Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.62 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

