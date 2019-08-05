As Msa Safety (MSA) Market Value Declined, Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lowered by $3.10 Million Its Position; Caxton Associates LP Raised Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $3.85 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 48,457 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 78,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 18,292 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 974.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 113,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 268,071 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,115 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend by 11 Percent – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MSA Safety’s (NYSE:MSA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 93%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSA Announces Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces New $80 Million Mixed-Use Project in Atlanta MSA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.66 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.