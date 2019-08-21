As Msa Safety (MSA) Market Valuation Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Stake; As Glatfelter (GLT) Market Value Rose, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $360,276

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.32 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 72,111 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 48,457 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 78,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 42,816 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 299,437 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Future of Firefighting is About to Change with LUNAR – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC’s Gregory B. Jordan Elected to MSA Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.36% or 107,002 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 64,789 shares. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 4,301 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 66,117 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 19,752 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,286 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Raymond James And has 53,391 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 79 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc accumulated 126,947 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 87,618 are owned by Martingale Asset L P.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 9,438 shares to 115,087 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter’s Composite Fibers Business Unit Announces 7% Price Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) CEO Dante Parrini on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Prtn owns 269,156 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). 52,653 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 45,601 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 32,587 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co stated it has 26,564 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Com Lc holds 144 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc reported 851,613 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 357,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 3,755 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0.44% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Franklin accumulated 3.23M shares or 0.02% of the stock.