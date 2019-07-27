As Mplx LP (Prn) (MPLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Increased Its Position; Amalgamated Bank Has Raised The Boeing Company (BA) Position by $667,893

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Boeing Company (BA) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84M, up from 79,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in The Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 261,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 4.49M shares traded or 124.95% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

