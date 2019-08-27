As Mplx LP (MPLX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Stake by $10.56 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Position In Voya Finl (VOYA) Was Boosted

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 184.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 59,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 91,620 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 32,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 5,200 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 329,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.10 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 15,012 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 78,530 shares to 368,260 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 437,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,158 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach & Co Ltd Liability In holds 297,893 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 27,101 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 188,189 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,629 shares. Advisory has 39,835 shares. Invesco Limited owns 5.89 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 14.44 million shares. 102,946 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Geode Mgmt reported 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Alyeska Inv Grp Lp has 0.08% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 827,142 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 532 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 818,698 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 61,684 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 28,262 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 6,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bollard Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 86,807 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Conning has 0.2% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hightower Advisors Llc invested 0.07% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 111,160 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Green Square Ltd Llc holds 15,127 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 55 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0% or 7,849 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.07% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 5.45% or 26.82M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 14,014 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability owns 984,636 shares. 325,677 are owned by Raymond James Assocs.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX Completes Acquisition of Andeavor Logistics – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Opportunity In The Energy Midstream Is Hard To Ignore (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D, worth $998,534 on Wednesday, August 7. Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16M worth of stock.