As Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Value Declined, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut by $426,528 Its Stake; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $4.64 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 27,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.89M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 2.83 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 13,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 183,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 196,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 1.90 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of stock or 36,630 shares. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $488,646 was bought by Peiffer Garry L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 35,803 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 43,109 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated holds 11,512 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Service Network Lc has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Avalon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,542 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 336,101 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 19,241 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 26,982 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 2.86 million shares. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 5.18% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Texas Yale reported 0.47% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Apollo Limited Partnership stated it has 241,474 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.11% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 11,770 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 277,926 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $167.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Estabrook Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 116,857 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 200 shares. Broderick Brian C has 0.85% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Schroder Investment Management Group accumulated 1.76 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,213 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.62% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.2% or 1,820 shares. 120,694 were reported by Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc. Westport Asset Management Incorporated reported 800 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 11,819 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr accumulated 2.08% or 40,400 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 11,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 563,183 are held by Bessemer Gru. 304,842 were reported by Saturna Capital Corporation.

