As Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Price Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; King Luther Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Valuation Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 5.90 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15 million, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.03 lastly. It is down 19.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 102,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 97,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 870,931 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 7 Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 18,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 0.02% or 23,450 shares. 65,583 are owned by Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Lucas Capital accumulated 1.74% or 44,719 shares. 566,829 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prns Management L P. The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ameritas Invest Incorporated has 45,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 22.44 million shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 14,355 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 563,315 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust has invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 1.71% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 21,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 10,029 shares. 408,573 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.51 million shares to 6.36 million shares, valued at $127.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Welch Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,771 shares. Symphony Asset accumulated 7,484 shares. Pacific Management owns 29,533 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Blume Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,624 shares. Paragon Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,726 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 124,801 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,964 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 1.74 million shares or 1.45% of the stock. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 131,800 shares. Private Asset, a California-based fund reported 16,078 shares. West Oak Limited Com reported 1.22% stake. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mount Vernon Associates Md owns 16,971 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc owns 22,404 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19,238 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,030 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

