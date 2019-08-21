As Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Declined, Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut by $27.60 Million Its Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Its Stake by $766,800 as Stock Value Declined

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 2.50M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 5.90M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15 million, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 524,968 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) by 144,000 shares to 405,648 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646.