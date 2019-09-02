As Mplx LP (MPLX) Shares Declined, Karpas Strategies Lifted Stake by $370,080; Constellium Holdco Bv (CSTM) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.72 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Holdco Bv (CSTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 245,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Constellium Holdco Bv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 651,979 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.75 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.35M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

