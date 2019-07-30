As Mplx LP (MPLX) Shares Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $4.16 Million; Calamos Advisors Cut Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding by $476,000 as Shares Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $158.5. About 43,058 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 129,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 2.92 million shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 41,039 shares. 1,368 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Freestone Limited Liability Co accumulated 239,052 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 63,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.12% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability has 691,147 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 33,278 shares. 38,926 are held by Boston Prns. The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Huntington Bancorp invested in 0% or 2,180 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 2.86 million shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc reported 11,512 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 460,154 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.53M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,396 shares to 22,118 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.92M for 22.77 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 104,848 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $128.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp (Prn) by 11.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corporation (Prn).