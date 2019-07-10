As Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Value Declined, Knott David M Has Boosted by $640,000 Its Holding; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Holding by $608,304

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $347.2. About 540,814 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 1.17M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Umb Bancorp N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 24,654 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.06% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Creative Planning holds 0% or 28,042 shares. Stockbridge Ptnrs Llc invested in 6.99M shares or 8.46% of the stock. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advsrs has 0.05% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 11,512 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Blair William & Il owns 10,029 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 995,363 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 9,247 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd has 1.61% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.25 million shares. Natixis accumulated 0.2% or 933,800 shares. Lucas owns 1.74% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 44,719 shares. Moreover, Country Club Na has 0.05% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 2.06M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,840 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 6,974 shares to 80,098 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).