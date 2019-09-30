As Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Price Declined, Stockbridge Partners Lifted by $75.28 Million Its Position; Rare Infrastructure LTD Maintains Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67 million, up from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 1.47 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.19. About 627,875 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 1.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 163,638 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Whitnell stated it has 4,134 shares. First Financial Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 705 shares. Palestra Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 4.65% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 802,883 shares. Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.47% or 12.53M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.13% or 46,930 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fayez Sarofim And invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,691 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Management. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blackhill Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 31,905 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 607,226 shares to 468,152 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 895,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,041 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Architects invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cwm accumulated 545 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Republic Invest stated it has 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). New York-based Roanoke Asset Corporation has invested 0.15% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 682,857 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Com. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 254,348 shares. 10,042 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Invesco Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 2.24M shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 232,697 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Van Eck Assoc owns 22,882 shares.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 77,557 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $213.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,125 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16M worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 42,600 shares. SANDMAN DAN D had bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534 on Wednesday, August 7.