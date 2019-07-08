As Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Price Declined, Karpas Strategies Upped Its Position; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $1.06 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 911,601 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chesapeake Asset Ltd Company invested in 8,486 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 541,642 were reported by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meeder Asset holds 201,699 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 64.65 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company invested in 582,939 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 12,350 shares. Haverford Trust reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roosevelt Invest Gp accumulated 3,817 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beech Hill owns 2.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 88,497 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 392,312 shares. Legal General Group Pcl reported 27.99 million shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company invested in 23,990 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Weiss Multi owns 23,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.38% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 34,165 shares. Creative Planning holds 28,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 67,625 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 11,725 shares. 86,807 are owned by Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company. Kistler accumulated 279 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 336,101 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 2.76M shares stake. 65,583 are owned by Williams Jones And Associate Lc. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 11,277 shares. Private Cap Advsrs invested in 245,261 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 49,846 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc reported 8.84 million shares or 2.84% of all its holdings.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.