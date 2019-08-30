As Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Price Declined, Karpas Strategies Increased Position; Sonoco Products (SON) Stock Declined While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut by $3.77 Million Its Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 448,692 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 207,261 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 268,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 31,737 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 15.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 299,437 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.