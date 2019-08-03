As Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $28.18 Million; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) by $18.56 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 885.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 580,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 645,596 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 65,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 733,047 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 880,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.86M, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 2.18 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 40,138 shares. Scout Invs Inc invested 0.35% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 30,661 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 51,000 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited accumulated 182,187 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Gru Incorporated stated it has 360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 0.05% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0% or 9,297 shares. Fin Service Corp has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 567 shares. American Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 22,565 shares. Korea Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 431,585 shares. The New York-based Art Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 34,376 shares to 632,493 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 318,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,394 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 63,793 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $59.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.