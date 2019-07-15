As Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Value Declined, Knott David M Has Upped Holding by $640,000; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Holder Albert D Mason Cut Its Position

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 556,716 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,600 were accumulated by Starr. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.07% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fort Washington Investment Oh accumulated 307,664 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 6.63M shares. Ares Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Duff Phelps Investment Com owns 1.91 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 30,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 6,549 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc holds 0.01% or 6,951 shares. Avenir Corporation invested in 225,520 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mai reported 0.24% stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 5,274 shares stake.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MPLX: Strong Balance Sheet And Cash Flow Secure The 8%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MPLX Dividend Coverage Seen Stable Even With Rising Rates – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This High-Yield Merger Makes So Much Sense – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Camarda Financial Limited Company invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kidder Stephen W invested 3.87% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dearborn Prns Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,400 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameriprise owns 663,223 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pcj Counsel Limited holds 0.4% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 61,472 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Com reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Massachusetts-based Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jpmorgan Chase holds 6.75 million shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated holds 3,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio.