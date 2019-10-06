As Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Value Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Its Position; Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Cut Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 10.76M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.45M, up from 8.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 2.35 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,934 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12 million, down from 81,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27 million shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. 18,800 shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L., worth $513,259 on Friday, August 9. Shares for $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.