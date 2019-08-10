As Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Valuation Declined, Karpas Strategies Has Boosted Its Position by $370,080; Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $385,864

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.96M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 6.24% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 26.78M shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.21% or 19,658 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.07% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Invesco holds 0% or 279,370 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Prudential Pcl holds 0.01% or 89,400 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5.90M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 413,120 shares. 318,225 were accumulated by Hightower Lc. Whittier Company, California-based fund reported 2,208 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested 0.15% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 12,500 shares. Highland LP holds 0.94% or 460,154 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New.