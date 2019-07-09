As Mplx L.P. (MPLX) Market Valuation Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Shaker Financial Services Raised Source Cap (SOR) Holding by $3.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx L.P. (MPLX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 500,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882.06M, down from 27.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 833,759 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 8,391 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company owns 66,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). State Bank Of America De reported 40,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,876 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 16,658 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 1.53 million shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) or 1,491 shares. Moreover, Landscape Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). M&R Cap reported 68 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Company has 1.01% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 2.40 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 981 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc (EOI) by 28,329 shares to 64,058 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) by 46,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,290 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 493,511 shares to 570,943 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).