As Movado Group (MOV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased by $353,880 Its Stake; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $320,595 as Market Valuation Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 19,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 21,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35M shares traded or 75.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 9,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The institutional investor held 25,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 35,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 117,875 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 27/03/2018 – Platts Petrochemical: North American #polypropylene sellers could see 2-cent margin expansions: source #AFPMFull story:… htt; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold MOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 129,872 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 88,000 shares. Smith Asset Gru Lp stated it has 6,314 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,073 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp owns 50,146 shares. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). 6,390 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 11,203 shares. Moreover, Ariel Investments has 0.09% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 6,200 shares stake. Glenmede Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 233 shares. Parametric Llc invested in 79,747 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,188 shares.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MOV’s profit will be $11.29 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.17% EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 42,505 shares to 105,888 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 95,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,234 shares to 5,744 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

